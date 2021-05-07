Pastor Dare Adeboye for burial Tuesday, May 11

The remains of the second son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Dare Adeboye, will be interred on Tuesday, May 11.

Third son and personal assistant to Pastor Adeboye, Leke Adeboye, disclosed this on Friday on behalf of the Adeboye family in a statement.

Lleke Adeboye expressed gratitude to all for prayers and words of encouragement from Nigerians and the entire world since the demise of Dare was announced.

“With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family, in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his Maker and Father.

“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour.

“Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement.

“Our prayer is that we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name,” he prayed in the statement he personally signed.

According to the funeral programme for the deceased, a special service will hold on Sunday, May 9, at City of David Youth Church, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

A thanksgiving songs and tribute holds on Monday, May 10, at RCCG, House of Favour, Redemption Camp.

On Tuesday, May 11 at 10.00 a.m., a farewell service will hold at Youth Centre, RCCG, Redemption Camp, Ogun State, after which the deceased will be committed to mother earth.

