Eight amazing health benefits of avocado

Avocado pear is one of the most beneficial fruits gifted to man by God. Avocados have a lot of calories that perform huge health functions in the body. They contain fibre and are also low in sugar.

Avocados are healthy foods you should add to your meals. Naturally, fruits help to ward off diseases due to the minerals, vitamins and fats it contains that are healthy to the body.

Avocado is a popular fruit that is commonly eatconsumed but you might not be aware of the huge health benefit this fruit has. Its benefits are quite numerous, however, below are a few benefits of avocado pear.

1. It lowers cancer risk

Research has shown that adequate consumption of folate protects and prevents all forms of cancerous cells in the body especially in the colon, stomach, pancreas and cervix.

Avocados contains phytochemical compounds which prevents the growth of cancerous cells.

2. It reduces arthritis

Arthritis is a medical painful condition that causes swelling, pain and inflammation in the bone. One of the solution for this medical condition is avocado. It contains monounsaturated fats and antioxidant that cures arthritis and also prevents it.

3. It aids digestion

Amongst fruits that are high in fibre, avocado is not an exception. It contains high insoluble fiber that keeps you full in no time. It also prevents food congestion in your bowels or constipation. This is because it helps food move properly through your body without any hindrance. It helps prevent constipation which might make you feel uncomfortable after meals.

4. It lowers risk of cardiovascular inflammation

Avocado pear contains fats that are healthy for the body. Yes there are fats that your body needs to be healthy. This fruit contains oleic acid and monounsaturated fatty acid that helps lower inflammation in your heart. It lowers cholesterol that can be harmful to your heart.

It also contains Vitamin E that reduces inflammation in the body.

5. It aids proper vision





Avocados contain antioxidants like Lutein and zeaxanthin that are good for sight and proper vision. These antioxidant helps to protect the eye tissue from eye disease like cataract.

6. It regulates blood pressure

Blood pressure is the reason for heart attack, disease and stroke. This is due to low potassium in the body. Avocados are high in potassium surpassing bananas. It provides adequate potassium to the body to regulate the blood pressure in order to avoid various diseases.

7. It reduces bad breath

One of the best solutions for bad breath is avocado. Bad breath can be so embarrassing. It might not be a medical issue. It might be due to imbalance in your stomach and intestinal system.

It is advisable that you consume avocado or take avocado juice to solve this problem.

8. It helps pregnant women

Every pregnant woman needs a huge amount of folate per day to avoid birth defects in her child’s brain and spine. Avocado is high in folate and this is why it is advisable for pregnant women to take this regularly for a healthy baby. It ensures that a child has healthy brains, nervous systems and cells.

It also reduces cholesterol in and helps prevent depression in pregnant women.

Eating healthy starts from you eating necessary fruits that can help you ward of diseases. Consuming fruits is highly beneficial to the body. You can as well try out avocado if you have never eaten it.

