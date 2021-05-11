Eid-ul-Fitr: Bauchi Police deploys 3,147 personnel to praying grounds, other venues across state

Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Sylvester Alabi has ordered the deployment of 3,147 Officers comprising Conventional Police and other Tactical Teams of the Command, as well as necessary logistics to all praying grounds and venues of events in the State during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

According to the PPRO, SP Wakili Ahmed, the Personnel deployed for the critical assignment are under the strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

He added that the strategic officers will strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry out confidence-building patrols particularly around residential areas, major highways, Government/Private infrastructures to prevent and arrest any ugly situation.

“Furthermore, the Command is prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before during and after the festive period”, he assured.

The CP assured the people of Bauchi State of the Command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens in the State before, during and after the celebration.

Abiodun Alabi then extends his warm greetings to all Muslim faithful and other citizens in the state as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr enjoining them to co-operate with Police and other security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful celebrations and equally report any suspicious person or object to the nearest Police Station or call the Command emergency phone number 08151849417.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Bauchi Police deploys 3,147 personnel to praying grounds, other venues across state ; Bauchi Police deploys 3,147 personnel to praying grounds, other venues across state ; Bauchi Police deploys 3,147 personnel to praying grounds, other venues across state ; Bauchi Police deploys 3,147 personnel to praying grounds, other venues across state.