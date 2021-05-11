KAROTA to deploy 1,000 personnel across Kano during Sallah celebration

THE Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has said it has concluded plans for the deployment of 1,000 personnel across the state during the forthcoming Sallah celebration.

This was just as the agency warned that it will arrest and prosecute anyone who violates traffic laws during the season as some unscrupulous persons have made it a habit to engage in dangerous driving which endangers their lives and those of others.

This was contained in a statement signed by Public Relations Officer KAROTA, Alhaji Nabilusi Abubakar, a copy made of which was available to pressmen on Monday.

The agency deemed it necessary to deploy a large number of its personnel during the festivity considering the large turnout of vehicles and other road users recorded during the period.

The officers have been charged to ensure motorists and other road users comply with all the state laws with regards to driving and the use of roads so as to prevent unnecessary traffic hold-ups recorded during such festivity in the past.

KAROTA Managing Director, Hon. Dr Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, admonished parents to desist from the habit of allowing their underage children to drive, adding that any child caught driving would be arrested, fined and have his vehicle seized just as reckless driving and overspeeding would also be dealt with.

Other traffic offences include disobeying traffic, punishable under section 16 (4,7&8) Paragraph 12 of KAROTA Law 2012 which comes with a N15,000 fine.

Furthermore, underage cyclists are liable to a N20,000 fine, a punishment under section 16 sub, 4,7&8 Paragraph 2, 3 of KAROTA Law 2012.

The general public and all road users are therefore advised to adhere strictly to all traffic laws before, during and after the Sallah festive holidays to avoid unfortunately incidences that could lead to injury, loss of lives or properties.

