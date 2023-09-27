Lawmaker representing Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo federal constituency, Oyo state, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Prince Olaide Lateef Mohammed (POLAM), said that Eid-el-maulud celebration is a time for reflection, unity, and renewal of Islamic faith among Muslims.

In his statement on the celebration, the lawmaker urged Muslims to use the opportunity to strengthen bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood, saying that they should reach out to those in need, and to embody the values of compassion and kindness that the Prophet exemplified throughout his life.

“As people gather to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid Maulud Nabiy I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to all Muslims in Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency and across Nigeria.

“Eid Maulud, the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), is a time for reflection, unity, and renewal of faith. It serves as a reminder of the noble teachings and exemplary life of the Prophet, which continue to guide us towards righteousness, compassion, and peace.

“On this blessed day, may the light of Prophet Muhammad’s wisdom and love shine brightly in your hearts and homes. May the spirit of unity, tolerance, and harmony prevail among us all, transcending boundaries and bringing people of diverse backgrounds closer together.

“Let this occasion be an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood, to reach out to those in need, and to embody the values of compassion and kindness that the Prophet exemplified throughout his life.

“As your representative in Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency, I am committed to working tirelessly for the betterment of our community. Your faith, dedication, and contributions to the progress of our constituency are deeply appreciated and acknowledged.

“May this Eid Maulud Nabiy fill your hearts with joy, your homes with warmth, and your lives with peace. As we continue our collective journey towards a brighter future, let us remember the lessons of love, humility, and service that Prophet Muhammad taught us.

“Once again, I extend my warmest Eid Maulud greetings to you and your loved ones. May this occasion be a source of blessings and inspiration for all”, he said.

