The Accountant General of Nasarawa State, Rt Hon. Dr Musa Ahmed Mohammed, has conveyed his warm greetings and felicitations to the Executive Governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, and the entire Muslim community on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Maulud, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement released on Wednesday and provided to the Nigerian Tribune in Lafia, Mohammed extended heartfelt greetings for the joyous occasion of Eid-El-Maulud to all Muslims in Nasarawa, Nigeria, and across the globe, wishing that “may this celebration bring you peace, happiness, and blessings.”

While commemorating this significant event, the Baraden Nasarawa urged Muslims in Nasarawa State and beyond to reaffirm their dedication to the principles of peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence.

“Let us embrace the spirit of forgiveness, love, compassion, and understanding, which are the foundations of our great state, the Home of Solid Minerals,” he added.

Dr. Mohammed emphasised that during this time of reflection and gratitude, all Muslims should offer fervent prayers for the peace and development of Nasarawa State.

He called on Muslims to utilise the celebration to pray for the success of Governor Sule’s administration and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the overall interest of the country.

The former two-term Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly highlighted that Nasarawa State is known for its rich cultural heritage and diversity, and it is through unity and cooperation that greater heights can be achieved.

Dr Mohammed also urged Muslims to pray for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“Let us seek Allah’s intervention in sustaining the peace that Nasarawa is known for, and may our prayers contribute to the overall development and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Once again, I wish you all a blessed and peaceful celebration. May the Almighty Allah accept our sacrifices, grant us His mercy, and bless us with continued peace and prosperity,” Rt. Hon. Dr Mohammed concluded.

