The Kogi State Community Advocacy Group of People With Disability, in collaboration with the Leprosy Mission in Nigeria, has sought partnership with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to advocate for inclusiveness in all aspects of human endeavour.

The Chairman of the Group, Mr. Ibrahim Daniel Arome, led the Advocacy Group on a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kogi State Council, Comrade Adeiza Momohjimoh, at the NUJ press centre in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Their aim was to appeal for publicity regarding the plight of people with disabilities in Kogi State.

During the visit, the chairman of the group, accompanied by some members of his executive committee, lamented that the Nigerian system is very harsh and discriminatory towards people with disabilities.

Arome emphasised the need to create awareness for the government and the public to recognise that individuals with various forms of disability are first and foremost human beings, deserving of equal rights in all aspects of life, including work, property ownership, and the ability to live without hindrances or discrimination.

He expressed concern about the lack of accessibility to several places, such as schools, hospitals, markets, government and private offices, hotels, and recreation centres, for people with disabilities.

The current lack of accessibility provisions, particularly the absence of ramps for the benefit of persons with disabilities, is a pressing issue.

Arome called upon professionals in architecture, engineering, surveying, and related fields to prioritise the provision of such facilities.

The Kogi state NUJ Chairman, Comrade Adeiza Momohjimoh, commended the group for their visit and assured them of the journalists’ willingness to cooperate and assist persons with disabilities.

He also announced the union’s intention to engage an architect to amend and provide accessibility features for persons with disabilities at the entrance of the Secretariat/Press Centre.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…