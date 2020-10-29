COVID-19: Kwara generates N4.015bn revenue in three months

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has generated a sum of N4.015 billion in the third quarter of the year out of a quarterly budget of N6.499 billion for the third quarter of the year 2020.

In a statement by the executive chairman of the revenue agency, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, in Ilorin on Thursday, she said the fall in the revenue was attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 on the business sector in the state.

“The breakdown of revenue generated within the three months of July, August, and September 2020 showed that in July a sum of N961.003 million was generated, N1,954 billion in August and N1.099 billion in September, making a total of N4.015 billion”, she said.

The statement recalled that the revenue agency raked in a total sum of N7.2billion and N2.1billion in the first quarter and second quarter of 2020 respectively.

Omoniyi said that revenue achievement in the third quarter was an increase of about 87 per cent, compared with figures recorded in the second quarter of the year, adding that it was as a result of the ease of lockdown and resumption of business activities across the spheres of the economy of the state.

She also said that the revenue agency has generated total revenue of N13.396 billion from a budget of N19.498 billionaire, adding that generated revenue translated to a 69 per cent collection achievement as at September 2020.

The statement also said that the revenue agency has introduced harmonized bills for Taxpayers as relevant to respective taxpayers, where various revenue items accruable to the MDAs across the State are consolidated and served.

The harmonized bills avail taxpayers their total revenue and tax obligations to the state, streamline interaction of revenue authorities with taxpayers in the State, give room for adequate data capturing, payment narration and receipting of all payments made.

The collectables on the harmonized bill include Registration and Renewal Fees on Business Premises, Signage and Advertisement fee, Fire Prevention/ Inspection of Establishment Fee, Earning from Gaseous Emission, Environmental Health and Safety Permit fees, Street Set back.

Also consolidated on the harmonized bills are Registration and Renewal of Licenses such as Hospital, Clinics and Laboratories, Drug stores, Cold rooms, Agro dealers, slaughter slab, Veterinary drug store, Feed Mills centres, Livestock farm, Schools, Car dealers and Private Garages, Hotel, Event centres, Eateries and Restaurants.

Furthermore, in its bid to ease Tax Payment and ensure continued blockage of all forms of revenue leakages, the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) provided seamless Online Payment Platforms as opposed to direct cash lodgements into the IGR accounts of the State. The links to the online payment platforms are available on the KW-IRS official website and on all its social media platforms.

The Service remains focused in the drive of its sole responsibility of Mobilizing Revenue for the Strategic Development of Kwara State, with all efforts geared towards consolidating its performance in the last quarter of the year, as schools and other major economic activities in the State resume fully. This is as the government continues to do its best to stop all forms of criminalities and unrest in the State capital caused by hoodlums who hid under the #EndSARS protests to perpetrate crimes all across the nation.