Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Ireti Kingibe, has urged the country’s leaders to use the teachings of this festive period in rededicating themselves to service.

While felicitating Nigerians, particularly Muslim faithful, Kingibe called on everyone, especially public servants, to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s virtues of sacrifice.

In a statement by Kingibe’s Senior Special Assistant, Media, Mr Kennedy Mbele, she noted that for progress to be made in life, some valuables must be given up for the sake of other considerations.

Recalling the manner in which Prophet Mohammed wanted to sacrifice his only son, Issah, without hesitation and the manner in which Allah later blessed him exceedingly, Kingibe said leaders must not be self-centred, but charitable.

The Senator frowned at what she described as the “inexplicable gap between the rich and the poor in the country”, saying the rich must make some meaningful sacrifices to reduce the vast gap.

Kingibe hailed her constituents, noting that being one another’s keeper was imperative in achieving peace anywhere, especially in a heterogeneous setting like the nation’s capital, Abuja.

She prayed for all Muslim faithful on pilgrimage in Mecca, saying: “I wish everyone a peaceful and unifying Eid el Kabir celebration.”

