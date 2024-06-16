13 eminent Nigerians were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree during the 10th annual Leadership Summit /Induction and award ceremony held at Balogun Subomi Hall, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

The awardees include Chief Executive Officer, Gotham Group of Companies, Rotimi George-Taylor, IT Engineer and Business analyst, Engineer Egan Adat Okon-Effiong, Executive Director, Technical, Mutual Benefit Assurance, Joseph Oladokun, Member Oyo state House of Assembly, Representing Ibadan North West Constituency, Dawood Olalere, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Special Protection Unit, Okong Effiong, Managing Partner, BDO Professional Services Limited, Olugbemiga Akibayo, Executive Director Futureview Group, Diamond Okiemutie Uju, expert in oil sector, Abiodun Great Bello, Executive Director, DMBU, Adewale Ojo , Philanthropist, David Ajinomoh , Managing Director, IESL Global Business , Sunday Ayeni ,Founder, Rexbhola Nigeria Enterprise , Mathew Moses and Folarin Semiu .

Speaking, the African Representative of the University, Professor Eze Nwauba, he noted that the award is given to distinguished and eminent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavours .

Nwauba explained that the awardees were awarded for their various contributions in their various fields and humanity.

He noted that the event is Organised by Prowess University Delaware, USA, Institute of Arts Management & Professional Studies, IAMPS in Collaboration with Ecolerite Institute of Peacebuilding, to honour Nigerians who have made great valuable contributions to humanity, people who have gone out of their ways to make valuable contributions to humanity.

