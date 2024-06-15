Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Muslims in Nigeria as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir Festival, urging Lagosians and Nigerians, particularly the Islamic faithful, to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful coexistence and imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in his Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, and further urged all Nigerians to keep their hopes alive and continue to work for unity, peace, and progress of the nation.

The governor, while calling on Nigerians and Lagosians to take some lessons from Prophet Ibrahim’s example by eschewing tendencies that could disturb the peace, unity, and stability in the country, assured that he, as a leader, was in tune with the current situation of the country but noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Federal Government level, was working towards a quick and complete recovery of the nation’s economy.

This was just as the governor assured that his administration was committed to the THEMES+ development agenda, which he said was focused on key sectors to make life easy and affordable to all residents of the state, adding: “We will continue to work hard in order to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.”

“On behalf of my family and the Government of Lagos State, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Eid-al-Adha is a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

“The festival is a reminder to us that there will always be great rewards when we have faith and patience during trying periods, persistence in prayers, and tenacity in our beliefs.

“As we celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, I want to urge all Lagosians and Nigerians in general to be hopeful of a better future.

“Let us remain steadfast, united, and continue to have faith in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“President Tinubu is committed to the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ and he is doing everything within his power to ensure that Nigerians in all the nooks and crannies of the country enjoy the dividends of democracy in the days to come.

“We in Lagos State are also committed to the THEMES+ development agenda, which focuses on key sectors to make life easy and affordable to all residents of the state. We will continue to work hard in order to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people,” he added.

