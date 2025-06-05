Gombe: Police assure of security during Eid-El-Kabir celebrations

Gombe State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Bello Yahaya, has assured residents that security personnel will be strategically deployed before, during, and after the Eid-El-Adha Sallah celebrations to provide route lining, traffic management, access control, crowd control, and general surveillance.

This development is part of efforts to ensure the safety and security of all citizens during the upcoming Sallah celebrations across the state.

The Command, therefore, informed the general public of the comprehensive security measures it has put in place across all designated Eid prayer grounds and surrounding areas.

The deployment will include officers from other security agencies and relevant stakeholders, working in close collaboration with event organisers and local authorities.

The Command stated that, “All routes leading to and from Eid ground (Edi Sarki) will be closely monitored and managed to prevent traffic congestion and ensure seamless movement of worshippers and other road users.”

It added that, “Access points will be clearly designated, and security checks may be conducted to guarantee public safety.”

Also, “Worshippers are advised to strictly use the provided entry and exit points to enhance security screening and avoid unnecessary congestion.”

The Command also strongly warned against indiscriminate parking of vehicles, praying on the road, or in front of the exit gates, as such actions can obstruct emergency response and endanger public safety.

Members of the public and worshippers are further enjoined to cooperate with law enforcement personnel, adhere to all traffic and security guidelines, and remain vigilant.

“Your support and compliance are crucial to ensuring a peaceful and incident-free celebration,” the Command stressed.

The Police Commissioner extended warm Sallah greetings to Muslim faithful and assured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property throughout the festive period, as contained in a statement by DSP Buhari Abdullahi, Police Public Relations Officer.

