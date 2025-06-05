Eid-El-Kabir: Kalu donates rams, rice, other food items to Abia Muslims community

In the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Thursday donated rams, bags of rice, and other food items to the Muslim community in Abia State.

Presenting the items to the Muslim faithful led by Sarki Shehu Bello in Bende, Bende Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Kalu urged them to use the occasion to spread love to the indigent and put a smile on their faces.

He promised never to relent in championing the cause and welfare of his people by spreading the dividends of democracy.

Wishing them a joyous celebration, the Deputy Speaker, who also represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, appealed to the Muslim faithful—and indeed, all Nigerians—to continue to pray for and support the government.

In his response, the leader of the Abia Muslim Community, Bello, thanked the Deputy Speaker for his benevolence and for ensuring that the Muslim community residing in Abia State celebrates Sallah in harmony, happiness, and joy.

He said they are grateful and prayed that God will continue to bless him.

He said: “On behalf of the Muslim community, we want to appreciate his excellency, the Deputy speaker for remembering us, for making sure that the Muslim community residing in Abia state celebrate this Sallah in harmony in happiness and joy. May God bless him more and more, he will have long life and things will go well for him.”

