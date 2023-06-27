Dr Abbey Akinoshun Foundation (DAAF) has supported indigent Ibadan residents with food items and cash to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration.
Speaking during the distribution of the items at Kajola area in Ibadan, the founder of DAAF, Dr Abbey Akinoshun, a UK-based philanthropist, said the gesture was to assist the less privileged during this period that Nigerians are finding it tough due to the fuel subsidy removal, which has increased the cost of living.
In a message read on his behalf at the event, Dr Akinoshun said “The foundation, as usual, is supporting Nigerians to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir by providing them with cash and food items in order to lessen their burden.
“I am sure that the gesture will go a long way in making beneficiaries and their families enjoy the Eid-el Kabir celebration.”
One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Sadiat Adepoju, thanked the foundation and Dr Akinoshun for the gesture. She said the food items and cash received would go a long way in supporting her family over the festive period.
Another beneficiary, Mr Tajudeen Ishola, also thanked DAAF for the gesture, which he said has put smiles on the faces of beneficiaries and members of their families.
DAAF, a non-profit organization, provides sustainable interventions for widows, orphans, elderly individuals and primary school pupils.
