The Speaker of the Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Tuesday, congratulated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging Nigerians to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Hon. Abbas, in his Sallah message, urged the citizens to particularly use the occasion to pray for the success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while calling for their spiritual and moral support for all elected and appointed leaders nationwide.

The Speaker enjoined citizens to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to the Almighty Allah, by making sacrifices towards the development and growth of Nigeria.

He noted that the prosperity of the country is a joint task, calling on all citizens to remain united in the face of challenges.

He said: “I congratulate Muslims, and Nigerians by extension, as we witness yet another Sallah celebration, especially after the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections and the inauguration of a new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the 10th National Assembly.

“It is a time to thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy upon our nation. It is a time to reflect on the prospects and the brighter future ahead of the nation.

“It is also a time to pray for the success of our leaders, as they move to tackle the challenges facing the country, counting on the prayers and support of the people.

“Let us work together as a nation towards realising the ‘Renewed Hope’ that Nigerians have massively voted for.

“May Almighty Allah bless Nigeria and Nigerians.”

On his part, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu stressed the need for the citizens of the country to show more love, patriotism, respect for each other, and as well as engage in fervent prayers.

According to him, the citizens should remain patriotic and peace-loving while praying for the tranquility and prosperity of Nigeria.





Hon. Kalu appealed to Nigerians to engage in good deeds and humanitarian services, by supporting the less privileged in the society.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Anambra, Professor Charles Soludo, on behalf of the State Government, also extends hearty greetings and congratulations to Ndi Anambra and Muslim brothers and sisters ahead of Eid-el-Kabir.

“There is no doubt that this annual Sallah celebration holds a special significance for Muslims worldwide, for it commemorates remarkable acts of faith and devotion to God while symbolising a spirit of sacrifice, generosity and goodwill among humanity.

“As a government committed to the well-being and prosperity of its citizens and residents, we recognise the importance of upholding religious freedom and providing an inclusive, secure environment for all,” Soludo said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE