COVID-19: Kano government cancels Eid-Kabir festivities 

Kano State government has cancelled all traditional Sallah festivities to celebrate Eid-del-Kabir in the state.

The cancellation was part of the resolution of the Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

It, however, grants the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state under strict observance of safety protocols, which are also to be supervised by government officials.

The state commissioner of information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while speaking with pressmen saying all the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid prayer ground in their respective vehicles, while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates.

According to him, the government would assist in the provision of safety materials that include face masks and hand sanitizers as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.

The commissioner also announced the council’s approval to institute measures for the realisation of a government plan to transform the headquarters of the new Emirates to smaller cities through the construction of road networks with a view to ensuring even development and directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure with its relevant parastatals to update the council on the level of progress in that direction.

Malam Garba revealed that the council also requests for a progress report on the execution of the 400-bed capacity hospital projects in the new emirates which are to have additional clinics such as Eye, Dental, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) which are being upgraded to reduce pressure on health facilities in Kano.

He disclosed that the state commissioner for education has been directed to submit a proposal to the council on the establishment of Mega Secondary Schools in the new emirates.

The commissioner says the council has approved the presentation of a proposal to the House of Assembly for an amendment to the state Emirates Council Law 2019 to pave way for review in the composition of kingmakers and rotation of chairmanship of the council.

The council, he says, has given approval for the release of N16, 373, 699.00 for the establishment of an Information Technology Centre at the state Film and Censorship Board.

Malam Garba also divulges the approval given by the council for the release of the sum of N37, 785, 000.00 for the conduct of an empowerment programme for 586 youth and women on indigenous crafts and skill acquisition across the state.

The commissioner adds that in this regard, the council has directs the ministries of women affairs, local government, youth and sports to come up with a list of those to benefit from the programme.

