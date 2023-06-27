President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to the country after spending a week in Europe.

Tinubu had on June 20 departed Nigeria to participate in the two-day New Global Financial Pact Summit, held in Paris, France.

The president was scheduled to return on Saturday, June 24, but Dele Alake, presidential spokesman, explained that “Tinubu would proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit to be back for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival”.

The aircraft which flew in the president touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State on Tuesday afternoon.