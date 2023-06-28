The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Bauchi State has urged the Muslim Ummah to utilize the occasion of Eid-El Kabir Sallah to continue praying for peace and development in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

In a goodwill message to mark the 2023 Eid-El Kabir Sallah, the CAN Chairman, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus, congratulated the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, and other Muslims in the state.

He emphasized that peace, growth, and development can only be enjoyed when there is security of lives and properties.

“On behalf of the entire Christendom in the state, I congratulate the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, and millions of Muslim Ummah as you celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir during which sacrifices are offered to Allah,” said Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to continue fervently in prayers, particularly during this period of sacrifice, for an end to insecurity and for the peace of the state. The CAN Chairman expressed hope that the sacrifices made during the season would restore the much-desired peace, unity, and peaceful coexistence among citizens.

Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus called on the people of the state to continue praying for a bumper harvest at the end of the current farming season, stating that with divine intervention, the current challenges would soon be overcome.

The CAN Chairman commended Governor Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for inclusive governance that carries everyone in the state along, regardless of religion and political differences. He also reminded the Governor about the need for a new Christian cemetery and the completion of the CAN multipurpose Secretariat.

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Bauchi State seeks to strengthen unity, peace, and development by promoting harmonious relations among different religious groups in the state.

