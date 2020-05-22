The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged commercial motorists to use face masks and maintain social distancing in their vehicles during the Eld-el-Fitri celebration.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ore that adhering to the measures would help curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

According to him, the current situation does not permit motorists to overload their vehicles with passengers and goods.

The FRSC boss also urged motorists to comply with other traffic rules during the celebration as personnel would be all out to enforce traffic rules and COVID-19 directives.

“We appeal to motorists and passengers to wear their face masks and obey social distancing in their vehicles with one person in front and two each in the other seats.

“We are all aware of the pandemic, this is not the time to overload vehicles with passengers and goods; this is the time to adhere to prescribed measures in order to curtail the spread of the virus,” he said.

NAN

