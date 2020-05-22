Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC deploys 1,159 personnel in Niger

The Niger Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,159 personnel to ensure the free flow of traffic during the Eid-el-Fitr festivities in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Joel Dagwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna, it also deployed 24 patrol vehicles, ambulances, one tow truck and power bike for the celebrations.

He said that the personnel consisted of 659 Regular Marshals and 500 Special Marshals to effectively patrol federal highways across the state.

The sector commander explained that the operations would be aligned with the ongoing COVID-19 Containment operations in the state.

“We have since embarked on aggressive patrols at Mokwa, Magama, Rafi, Suleja and Paikoro Local Government Areas that share borders with FCT, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi and Kwara States,” he said.

Dagwa said that the measure was aimed at curtailing the influx of people into the state to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

The Sector commander advised the resident to obey the restriction of movement directives, saying it was for the collective good of all, as only the living celebrate.

He said that anyone who violates the lockdown order by embarking on intra or interstate movement would face the wrath of the law.

“We will ensure that only qualified and duly certified drivers and vehicles ply highways during and after the festivities”, Dagwa said.

The commander called on motorists in the state to desist from speeding, wrongful and dangerous overtaking, overloading, driving under the influence of alcohol and night journeys to avoid road accident.

NAN

