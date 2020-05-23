Eid-el-Fitr: Gbajabiamila, Wase felicitate Muslims, call for prayers against COVID-19

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon. Idris Wase on Saturday congratulated Nigerian Muslims for concluding this year’s Ramadan fast and marking Eid-el-Fitr peacefully.

Tribune Online reports that the Speaker in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, urged Nigerian Muslims to imbibe virtues such as feeding the needy, being their brother’s keepers and prayers for peaceful coexistence that usually come with the month of Ramadan.

Hon. Gbajabiamila further urged the Muslim faithful to pray fervently for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been ravaging countries all over the world, including Nigeria.

He said Muslims should also adhere strictly to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), whom he described as the best for all Muslims to emulate.

“I bring to Nigerian Muslims warm greetings at this season of Eid-el-Fitr. It is a season of remembrance of the good things that the Almighty Allah has done in our lives.

“Unfortunately, this year’s Eid-el-Fitr will be celebrated low-key, not for our own making, but that is how our creator wills it. That is why we all must return to Him in prayers to bring an end to this COVID-19 pandemic.

“I enjoin every Nigerian Muslim to be of good character and remain the best of examples, taking after the Holy Prophet (SAW). Let’s also pray for an end to insecurity and other challenges that we face as a nation,” the Speaker said.

In the same vein, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, congratulated the Muslim ummah for successful completion of Ramadan and urged them to pray for the end of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Hon. Wase also urged Muslims to follow the guidelines issued by the constituted authorities and to ensure that the Sallah celebrations are held in an atmosphere of peace, harmony and unity.

The deputy speaker enjoined Nigerians particularly Muslims to use the opportunity offered by the Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the end of COVID-19 global pandemic.

He said: “We are currently passing through difficult health challenges as evidenced in the daily increase of COVID-19 cases that have claimed the lives of many Nigerians. The Sallah period is an opportunity for all Muslims to pray for an end to this pandemic.”

He urged all Muslims to respect the restriction on congregational worship, and apply the lesson learned in the month of Ramadan by imbibing the virtues of humility, love, kindness and tolerance.