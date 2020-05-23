Gbajabiamila congratulates Oba Akiolu on 17th anniversary

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu on his 17th anniversary on the throne.

Gbajabiamila said the Olowo Eko has brought quality leadership to his subjects since his ascension to the throne 17 years ago.

In a congratulatory message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker eulogised the good leadership qualities of the foremost traditional ruler, who he said has shaped his stewardship.

Gbajabiamila noted that the people of Lagos State were lucky to have a disciplinarian as their paramount ruler in the past 17 years.

“I join millions of Lagosians to identify with and celebrate His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Aremu Osuolale Akiolu. I am particularly elated that Kabiyesi has lived up to the expectations of Lagosians and beyond.

“The past 17 years have been very eventful and purposeful for the people of Lagos State, who have been lucky to have you as their traditional ruler.

“On this day, I wish the Oba continuous good health, God’s guidance and wisdom to continue with the good leadership in Lagos State. May the reign of our Oba last long,” the Speaker said.

