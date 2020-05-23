Eid-el-Fitr: Sustain lessons learnt during Ramadan, Lagos PDP tells Muslims

Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Adedeji Doherty, has felicitated Muslim faithful in the state and across the country as they observed the Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of 30-day fast, urging them not to forget the lessons learnt during the holy month, such as the spirit of piety, alms-giving, compassion and love for fellow men.

Tribune Online reports that Doherty gave this admonition in his congratulatory message to the Muslim faithful to Muslim faithful issued by one of his media aides, Prince Wale Fadipe, even as he urged all adherents of Islam to continue to abide by the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad after the holy month so that they would receive more reward from the Almighty Allah.

The PDP boss, while acknowledging that Islam as “a religion of peace and the true essence of the religion is to unite the entire mankind in love and harmony, noted that the Ramadan fast had afforded the Muslim faithful the opportunity to reconnect with their creator and extend the hand of fellowship to their fellow men.

“The Ramadan fast has afforded us the opportunity to reconnect with our creator and extend the hand of fellowship to our fellow men. However, as we celebrate, we should not forget the lessons learnt, to wit, the spirit of piety, alms-giving, of compassion and love for fellow men,” he said.

Doherty, therefore, urged all adherents of Islam to continue to abide by the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad after the holy month so that they would receive more reward from the Almighty Allah.

According to him, “Islam is indeed a religion of peace and the true essence of the religion is to unite the entire mankind in love and harmony.

“It is, therefore, a duty on all Muslims to make sacrifices towards ensuring peaceful and harmonious co-existence with adherents of other faith just like the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has set an example for us during his lifetime.”

Speaking further, the PDP chairman said what the nation needed at this crucial stage was a committed leadership, driven by honest and open desire to lead the country out of its present predicament of COVID-19 dilemma.

This was just as he assured that his administration as chairman of the main opposition party in Lagos State would continue to support the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to make sure that the current administration get it right especially in the fight against the pandemic

Doherty, while thanking Muslim faithful in the country, who responded to calls by him and other leaders for special prayers during the Ramadan for the fight against the global pandemic in the country, also urged all elected officials at all levels of governance “to avoid overheating the polity with unnecessary ethnic and political intrigues but unite and collectively fight the common and popular enemy COVID-19.”

He charged them to give the highest priority to fulfilling their promises of better living conditions for the electorate before turning their minds to plans and permutations for future elections, adding: “We must all continue to pray and work hard towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.”