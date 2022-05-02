Eid-el-Fitir: Bauchi Governor stresses need for peaceful coexistence, tolerance

Following communal clashes in Gudum Hausawa community, a suburbs of Bauchi metropolis which claimed 5 lives while many others were injured and properties worth millions of Naira lost, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence, tolerance and brotherhood.

In his Eid-el-Fitir Sallah message to the people of the state, the governor said that “We must work hard at deepening the values of tolerance, love and peaceful co-existence and never take the relative peace we enjoy in Bauchi State or Allah’s mercies for granted”.

Bala Mohammed stressed that “The unfortunate communal crisis that erupted in Gudun Hausawa community of Bauchi State which led to the loss of lives and destruction of property goes to remind us that, despite the sustained effort of the State Government to ensure peace and the security of lives and property, there are still miscreants among us who are hell-bent on causing confusion and disorder”.

According to him, “Such people do not represent who we are. I would therefore like to reiterate the resolve of the State Government, to deal decisively with the perpetrators of the mayhem, some of whom have been arrested by the security agencies.”

He also said that “I have also directed the security agencies to dig into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and to act, to forestall a recurrence not only at Gudun Hausawa but across all the communities in the state.

“As a Government, we will not relent in our drive to ensure continuous peaceful coexistence among the heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in the State. I appeal for your continued understanding, cooperation and support towards the realization of this noble objective”, he assured.

Bala Mohammed stressed that “While the Eid should be marked by the usual fanfare and merriment, the more enduring positive impact should be demonstrated in our utterances and actions; in the way we relate with Allah (SWT), our fellow Muslim Umma, adherents of other faith systems and our willingness to emulate Prophet Muhammad (PBUH ) by sacrificing for others, particularly the less privileged in our society”.