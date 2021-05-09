Traditional ruler suspended, arrested by police for allegedly beating wife to death in Bauchi

Hamlet Head of Sabon Layi Kwara in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State, ASP Salka Daniel (rtd), has been suspended from office over alleged violence in the area that led to the death of his wife, Mrs Hajara Daniel.

The suspension was last Friday approved by the Executive Chairman of Bogoro LGC, Hon Iliya Habila, as a measure to return peace to the area and safeguard the lives and properties of the residents.

In a letter signed on behalf of the Council Chairman, by the Director, Administration and General Services, Mr. Marcus Nehemiah, the suspension was with immediate effect pending the outcome of the investigation by the police to determine the remote and immediate causes of the violence.

It was alleged that the suspended traditional ruler, following a family dispute, had beaten his late wife, Mrs. Hajara to death on April 19, 2021 in the village.

He was subsequently arrested by the combined team of vigilante and DSS on April 26, 2021 in Bayara, a suburb Bauchi where was said to have gone for cover.

After his arrest, he was taken back to the village where the offence was committed and has since been handed over to the police in Bogoro for necessary action.

Security operatives are said to be stationed in the village to avert further violence that may lead to more deaths while the investigation is ongoing.

When contacted for confirmation, the PPRO of Bauchi State Police Command, SP Wakili Ahmed, said that he could not confirm the incident because as of the time he was called (Sunday afternoon) the report from Bogoro Division had not reached the command.

Wakili Ahmed said that “I am not sure if the case has been reported at the homicide division of the command. I am sure that by Monday, whatever is the situation, it will be known.”

