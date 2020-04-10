Ego trip of TUC and NMA

Bishopric drives the Nigerian, so also is battle of supremacy. The Nigerian loves to hold on to territories. The Nigerian Medical Association and Trade Union Congress frown at the planned invitation and arrival of 15 Chinese doctors to Nigeria with medical equipment to help the country in the current fight against Coronavirus. What is wrong with a team of medical experts coming to Nigeria in an advisory capacity, to boost the capacity of Nigerians to fight the disease killing people worldwide?

The New York governor recently complained about a deficiency of doctors in the fight against Coronavirus and called for help from overseas. Same with the Italian government and in Nigeria, people who should know better are out in the public space making disdainful statements about doctors who volunteered to come to Nigeria to share knowledge.

You would be tempted to think that Nigeria has an advanced health system and further that the doctor-to-patient ratio in Nigeria meets international standard. Do these protesters assume that their stance forecloses the bilateral agreement between the Nigerian government and China?

The Chinese doctors know the history of this virus better than some Nigerian doctors since it first broke in their shores? And the TUC and NMA need no second-telling that China has managed the pandemic with reduced deaths in comparison with Spain, Italy and the United States.

China, unlike the United States of America, rarely shares knowledge and if they are willing to do so now, Nigeria needs to embrace it. Humanity and love for all citizens of the world should come before ego, but ego appears to come swiftly for some people and it is really off-putting. The global army to fight pandemics is beyond borders. Nigerians hauled the coal over the heads of South Africans for racial intolerance against Nigerians in South Africa and yet we are guilty of doing same.

I see this as racial discrimination. Ironically, TUC and NMA members use Chinese products because they are members of the global community, and yet, find it fitting to worry about Chinese doctors coming to Nigeria to help fight a disease that Nigeria, as yet, does not have a total control over.

Doesn’t the Trade Union Congress have a lot on its hands to do for Nigerian workers other than shock tactics for ego sake?

In conclusion, Nigerians need to appreciate diversity, find common ground with professionals and relate with them on common interests. The chance to interface with the Chinese doctors will give the opportunity to ask better questions, value people other than Nigerians and respect them, submit selves to reverse mentoring especially in the areas of technology, and show genuine ties to global community and social responsibility. Lives are involved here and people should move away from play-politics.

Knowledge for development across all spectra is shared, not hoarded.

Simon Abah,

Abuja

