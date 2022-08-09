You might not feel the effects of alcohol immediately after you take it, but it starts from the moment you take your first sip.

The effects of alcohol vary from individual depending on the physical health, age, and immune system of the person.

According to Ann Pietrangelo and Crystal Raypole on Healthline, the effects of alcohol on your health depends on how much you drink. The more you drink, the higher the risk of damage to your health.

Many people assume the occasional intake of alcohol on special occasions does not have any effect on the body, not knowing that drinking any amount of alcohol can potentially lead to unwanted health consequences.

People who drink heavily may notice more effects sooner but it also has some effects on people who drink in moderation.

Alcohol can begin to take a toll on anyone’s physical and mental health. These effects may be more serious if you drink regularly and tend to have more than one or two drinks when you do.

There are short and long-term effects of drinking alcohol.

Short-term effects are the temporary effects you might notice while taking it, and in some cases, might be shortly after taking it. The long-term effects are long-lasting effects that arise after taking alcohol regularly for a long period. The effects are not noticed immediately but occur later in life.

Some of the short-term effects include,

Weight loss Changes in mood including anxiety and irritability. Memory and concentration problem Insomnia Weakened immune system Changes in sexual function

Some of the long-term effects are;

1. Psychological effects

Drinking alcohol regularly can cause changes in your brain that affect your memory, emotions or mood, and impulse control. It can also affect overall mental health and well-being.

2. Immune system





Drinking regularly reduces your natural immune system. A weakened immune system finds it hard to protect you from germs and viruses. People who drink regularly develop a weakened immune system over time and this makes them vulnerable to viruses of any kind thereby distorting their wellness.

3. Weakened bones

Drinking alcohol regularly can affect bone density. This leads to thinner bones and an increased risk of fractures if you fall. Weakened bones may also heal slower because the bone density has been affected.

4. Sexual and reproductive health

Many people assume alcohol can ramp up their fun in the bedroom not knowing that alcohol can lower their inhibitions. Regular drinking can keep you from getting or maintaining an erection, makes it difficult to achieve orgasm, and prevents sex hormone production. It can also affect your menstrual cycle and can increase your risk of infertility.

5. Circulatory system complications

Circulatory system complications include stroke, heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, high blood pressure, and irregular heartbeat. These complications are caused by regular drinking. Drinking alcohol regularly raises your risk of developing your heart- related health issues.

6. Inflammation of the pancreas

Inflammation of the pancreas results in pancreatitis. Pancreatitis activates the release of pancreatic enzymes and causes abdominal pain. Drinking alcohol over time causes inflammation of the pancreas.

7. Diabetes

The pancreas is responsible for how your body uses insulin and responds to glucose. If your pancreas doesn’t function properly due to pancreatitis, you could experience low sugar.

A damaged pancreas also prevents your body from producing enough insulin to regulate sugar. This can lead to low blood sugar or too much sugar in the blood. If your blood can’t manage and balance your blood sugar levels, you may experience side effects like diabetes.

That is why experts recommend avoiding excessive amounts of alcohol if one has diabetes.

8. Central nervous system

Slurred speech which is a key sign of intoxication happens because alcohol reduces communication between your brain and body. This makes speech and coordination more difficult.

Regular intake of alcohol can cause damage to your central nervous system. It can also damage the frontal lobe, the part of the brain responsible for decision-making, abstract reasoning, and performance. It can also cause permanent brain damage as a whole.

9. Malnutrition

The side effects of alcohol on your digestive system only appear after the damage has happened. Regular drinking can damage your digestive tract, which prevents your intestines from digesting food, and absorbing vitamins and nutrients properly. This can cause malnutrition in the long run.

Some of the effects of alcohol have been stated above. To reduce the risk of all these effects, you should consider putting a stop to taking alcohol regularly.

