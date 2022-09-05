Effect of ASUU’s indefinite strike on students

Letters
By
ASUU indefinite strike The state Storming terrorist strongholds, A region at war with itself, Advice On purchase of ammunition Our poor economy The proposed ban Our poor economy, On prison attacks, flood Why our leaders, Time to embrace the truth, Matawalle terrorism Imperative of reviewing NDDC Amendment Bill, On secret societies, Time for Southwest presidency, voters Africa’s response to energy, milk Place of data analysis, 2023: We 2023: We must get it Dignity in legitimate labour,Islam Why always, inequality Need for good mental, Sex education and parental responsibility , Abuja-Kaduna train attack, ASUU Why the North, The negative implications of ASUU strike, Obada rainstorm victims Oil windfall, elections cause panic for investments, For a virile society of Nigerian broadcasters, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, On menace Nigerian education, Christian On ruining lives, Nigeria’s difficulty to implement, Atiku Finding solution, Buhari utilise remaining months in office , justice Anambra Ending insecurity in Nigeria, prices of commodities before Christmas, Charting the net zero journey, justice On political commercialisation , Attack on railway lines, railway On El- Zakzaky’s freedom, our miracle Youths need to brace, Safeguarding critical national infrastructure, On Nigeria’s economy, On Adelabu’s qualities, amend On fake news, On politics and football, Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status, The dangers of insecurity in the church, female genital mutilation in Nigeria, Unending tussle, How corruption and bad, PDP On Fulani herdsmen, For continuity of progressive governance, General Hospital Toro deserves, Nigeria’s striving press, LASIEC Need for delegation, school children abductions, youths The mass failure, Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

August 24, 2022, marked 191 days since the gates of federal universities across the country were shut due to an industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as the ASUU strike commenced on February 14, 2022.

It started as a two week strike and today it’s seems to be unending despite several meeting, interventions, consultations and FG-ASUU negotiations. Various students took to their social media platforms to lament and state their complaints about how they feel about the strike. Some seems to have lost hope while some still hang on to the little one they have.

There seems to be no ray of hope for these students as the there is no assurance that the strike would be called off soon. The students feel betrayed and bothered that their education means little or nothing to the government as they keep toying with the students giving them hope and later dashing it.

There has been rapid movement of these students from Nigeria to other counties as they cannot bear or stand the irregular education curriculum. Medical students who are supposed to spend at most seven years in university are spending more than eight years; thanks to the strike. This is why there have been mass traveling of medical students who go abroad to find greener pastures.

Nigerian students are not happy with the current situation as their lives have been put on hold. The economic situation is not helping either. Students who are supposed to be in the four walls of a lecture room are out there not doing anything. Some are already working forgetting that they are in a university while some are just staying in their various homes looking up to God.

 

Ooreofe Ojo-lanre

Ojolanreoreofe@gmail.com

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Letters

Advice to Nigerian students

Letters

ASUU: The task before Adamu Adamu

Letters

The negative implications of ASUU strike

Letters

FG, ASUU settle your dispute in time

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More