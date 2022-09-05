Effect of ASUU’s indefinite strike on students

August 24, 2022, marked 191 days since the gates of federal universities across the country were shut due to an industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as the ASUU strike commenced on February 14, 2022.

It started as a two week strike and today it’s seems to be unending despite several meeting, interventions, consultations and FG-ASUU negotiations. Various students took to their social media platforms to lament and state their complaints about how they feel about the strike. Some seems to have lost hope while some still hang on to the little one they have.

There seems to be no ray of hope for these students as the there is no assurance that the strike would be called off soon. The students feel betrayed and bothered that their education means little or nothing to the government as they keep toying with the students giving them hope and later dashing it.

There has been rapid movement of these students from Nigeria to other counties as they cannot bear or stand the irregular education curriculum. Medical students who are supposed to spend at most seven years in university are spending more than eight years; thanks to the strike. This is why there have been mass traveling of medical students who go abroad to find greener pastures.

Nigerian students are not happy with the current situation as their lives have been put on hold. The economic situation is not helping either. Students who are supposed to be in the four walls of a lecture room are out there not doing anything. Some are already working forgetting that they are in a university while some are just staying in their various homes looking up to God.

