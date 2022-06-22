EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested an alleged fake lawyer, Aladejobi and Aladejobi & Co., at Justice Mojisola Dada’s Special offences Court.

The alleged fake lawyer according to findings was said to have claimed to be a lawyer to one of the sureties to Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha.

He came to the court with a letter requesting the court proceedings on behalf of his client who is a surety.

This was after Justice Dada had given a pronouncement that Mompha be arrested for jumping bail

Thereafter, EFCC prosecuting counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo asked that he should be taken into custody for proper profiling and interrogation.

Mustapha is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on an 8-count charge bordering on the offences of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of over a N6billion, along with his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

