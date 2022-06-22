Nigerian star actresses visit Dubai for 2022 travel raffle competition

Ahead of the 2022 travel raffle competition in Dubai, four Nigerian movie stars are headed in the direction of the United Arab Emirates.

To engage the Choplife gang in a duel are Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, and Omoni Oboli.

According to the organisers, this year’s event slated for September will be the third in the series, as similar shows were held in 2018 and 2019.

“The 2022 edition promises to be fun-packed, with a lot of suspense and surprises. In this edition, travellers to Dubai will stand a chance to win a return ticket to Dubai for their companion, with a 5-day Dubai experience with the Dubai Girls. Benefits and attractions include Accommodation for two including meals, access to the activities of the Dubai Girls and lots of surprises.

“The Dubai Girls will randomly select winners on the 15th of August from individuals who meet certain criteria.

“Individuals must purchase a ticket for travel to Dubai between September 4th – November 15th, 2022. Purchase eligibility ends on August 12th.

“Buyer must purchase a ticket from any travel agent in Nigeria, that is registered with Dubai Tourism.

“All travel agents registered on the DET database will be notified of this raffle competition on June 20th. All travel agents registered on the DET database will submit a list of eligible entries to DET on August 13th.

“On August 15th, each Dubai Girls will select 2 winners, totalling 8 winners from the entrees from travel agents, via a Live Instagram session.





One of the actresses, Ufuoma McDermott said “Dubai is no longer a city to me. It’s an inspiration. Each visit resets my goals and rejuvenates my God-given abilities. This visit has me pondering on a new excitement based on new discoveries, new adventures and new infrastructure.”

Omoni Oboli spoke in a similar vein as she said “The Dubai girls trip this year will be fun and bonding PRO MAX! You already know the Dubai girls are bringing the heat so come fully prepared to have the fun of your life! My bags are already packed.”

Uche Jombo said “Dubai is one of the most beautiful cities to visit for me and I bond with my girls all over again anytime we visit. I love the city, the experience, the places I visit and always look forward to the moments/memories we create.”

Chioma Akpotha noted: “Dubai, the beautiful city of gold with modern features and luxury at its peak! The safest city I have ever been to never had to worry about anything. When Dubai calls, I just pick up my passport and go…no need to pack a bag.”

