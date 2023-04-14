Forty-four suspected internet fraudsters were on Friday arrested by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Ibadan, Oyo State.

EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed this, said that the suspects were apprehended at Apete and Bodija areas of the state capital after getting credible intelligence on their fraudulent cyber activities.

He gave the names of the suspects to include Aparimo Ogunfunminiyi Ojoola, Olalekan Taoreed Miller, Olamide Animashaun Ademola, Rotimi Samson, Waheed Abeeb Olamilekan, Jelili Abeeb Afolabi, Olamide Azeez Ayinla, Mohammed Lawal Segun, Peter Seyi Iyanuoluwa, Akinmoju Kolawole, Ibrahim Akande Abiodun, John Oluwatimilehin Moses, Oshunrinade Samuel, Moradeyo Abeeb Abiodun, Ogunmola Oluwabori Michael, Aderomu Gbenga Michael, Akinrinola Pelumi Sunday, Adeola Tunji, Opaniyi Yakubu Olasunkanmi, Oyedele Israel Sunday, Fiyin Adebayo Omotosho, Oladele Oladimeji John, Gbolahan Qudus and Lawal Muiz Gbolahan.

Others were Alonge Timilehin Israel, Akinlade Tolulope Seyi, Taiwo Oluwatobiloba Daniel, Adesina Sodiq Ishola, Victor Paul Shedrack, Olawale Oladapo Olaleye, Muili Olamilekan Sodiq, Babalola Afeez Bolaji, Adeagbo Stephen Adegbenro, Ephraim Isaiah Joshua, Olanrewaju Muhammed Opeyemi, Dada Segun David, Okikiola Oluwateniola, Ayodele Victor Ayodeji Oluwadamilare Isaiah Olanrewaju, Akande Afeez Gbolahan, Omotolani Samson Gbenga, Odesanya Michael Adedimeji, Akindele Timothy Olatunde and Farayola Habeeb.

Items reportedly recovered from them included 10 exotic cars, two motorcycles, 53 mobile phones, four laptops, one JBL speaker and one PS game with two pads, among others.

The spokesman said they would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigations.