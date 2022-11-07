EFCC, focus on disappearance of customers’ money from bank accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the leadership of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa should be commended for its success in convicting many Yahoo-boys for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through the internet.

However, I want the EFCC to focus on the incessant illegal disappearance of customer’s money from their various bank account.

The situation is becoming unbearable for many Nigerians because of the failure of their banks to explain to them how their monies disappeared. I believe that only the EFCC can get those involved in this heinous crime arrested.

The bank management will only direct their customers to go and bring court order from a court of competent jurisdiction without investigating how their customer’s money disappeared.

The EFCC should beam its searchlight on bank officials especially those who manage internet banking platforms as some may be culpable in the disappearance of customers’ funds. EFCC should create a special department that will be saddled with the responsibility of investigating the cases of disappearance of customer’s money from their various bank account details.

The EFCC chairman should mandate all zonal commanders of the EFCC across the nation to approve the petition of the victims even if the sum of the disappearance money is small as N5,000.

Barrister Abdulmumin Jimoh,

Ibadan.

