EFCC, focus on disappearance of customers’ money from bank accounts

Letters
By
EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the leadership of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa should be commended for its success in convicting many Yahoo-boys for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through the internet.

However, I want the EFCC to focus on the incessant illegal disappearance of customer’s money from their various bank account.

The situation is becoming unbearable for many Nigerians because of the failure of their banks to explain to them how their monies disappeared. I believe that  only the EFCC can get those involved in this heinous crime arrested.

The bank management will only direct their customers to go and bring court order from a court of competent jurisdiction without investigating how their customer’s money disappeared.

The EFCC should beam its searchlight on bank officials especially those who manage internet banking platforms as some may be culpable in the disappearance of customers’ funds. EFCC should create a special department that will be saddled with the responsibility of investigating the cases of disappearance of customer’s money from their various bank account details.

The EFCC chairman should mandate all zonal commanders of the EFCC across the nation to approve the petition of the victims even if the sum of the disappearance money is small as  N5,000.

Barrister Abdulmumin Jimoh,

Ibadan.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Letters

The US and UK terror alert

Letters

The essence of the campaign season

Letters

You are entitled to a lawyer free of charge

Letters

Let’s prioritise our indigenous languages

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More