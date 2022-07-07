Eedris Abdulkareem on hospital bed says, ‘I am in strong spirit’ 

Entertainment
By Tribune Online
Eedris Abdulkareem on hospital
Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has spoken for the first time since the news of his kidney failure broke out.
The rapper shared a video from his hospital bed on Thursday and added that he is in strong spirits.
“Hello everyone my name is Eedris Abdulkareem, I want to thank you all for all your prayers and support. I just want you all to know that I am in strong spirit, I am going to come out of this successfully by the grace of Almighty Allah,” he said.
“Thank you for your love and support. I love you so much. Today I’m in my dialysis session. It takes about 3 to 4 hours. Then immediately after the dialysis session, I go out for my daily activities. So I am strong in body, spirit and soul and I’m still doing my appearances. I want you to know that your prayers and support are appreciated. God bless you,” he concluded.
Abdulkareem’s video comes out barely 24 hours after it was revealed that he was battling kidney failure.
“The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and have been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria,” part of the statement released by his management read.
It was also revealed that a family member agreed to donate a kidney to the musician.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend…..Eedris Abdulkareem on hospital

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….. Eedris Abdulkareem on hospital

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports……Eedris Abdulkareem on hospital

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

 

You might also like
Entertainment

“Jagajaga” crooner Eedris Abdulkareem suffers kidney failure, set to…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More