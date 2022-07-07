Eedris Abdulkareem on hospital bed says, ‘I am in strong spirit’ 

The rapper shared a video from his hospital bed on Thursday and added that he is in strong spirits.

“Hello everyone my name is Eedris Abdulkareem, I want to thank you all for all your prayers and support. I just want you all to know that I am in strong spirit, I am going to come out of this successfully by the grace of Almighty Allah,” he said.

“Thank you for your love and support. I love you so much. Today I’m in my dialysis session. It takes about 3 to 4 hours. Then immediately after the dialysis session, I go out for my daily activities. So I am strong in body, spirit and soul and I’m still doing my appearances. I want you to know that your prayers and support are appreciated. God bless you,” he concluded.

Abdulkareem’s video comes out barely 24 hours after it was revealed that he was battling kidney failure.

“The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and have been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria,” part of the statement released by his management read.

It was also revealed that a family member agreed to donate a kidney to the musician.