Eedris Abdulkareem, in his new release, calls out out Pastor Adeboye, President Tinubu, ex-President Buhari, former Goodluck Jonathan, and Emefiele in his new song, ‘Emi Lokan’

In the song’s lead, he says Emi Lokan has turned to Ebi Lokan as Nigerians complain of hunger across the nation.

“Emi lokan don turn ebi lokan Yorubas are screaming “’ebi panwao ooo”

‘’Hausa’s are shouting, Igbo brothers are saying ‘Hin no concern us’’

Food has turned to Gold, and kidnapping is not the order of the day, when father, mother, and children are kidnapped, how would they afford random, it will resort to killing

‘’Even foods don turn to gold in Nigeria,

Kidnapping lucrative business in Nigeria,

How common man wan get money for ransom

When they kidnap him wife and children

After everything na kill them go kill them‘’

Eedris, emphasized that if it was the political class that was kidnapped, all soldiers would be over the place

‘’Imagine say na your grandchildren they are kidnapping

By now your soldiers for don scatter Nigeria

See as naira dey fall against dollar,

Emi lokan don turn to ebi lokan

And you say make we sacrifice for Nigeria’’

Speaking on the huge sume used in renovation, feeding dogs, traveling allowance, manitancae of government facilities

‘’7 billion to renovate your residence,

15 billion for your traveling allowance for you and the vice president,

40 billion for aso rock maintenance

5 billion for food and refreshments

100 of millions for dogs meanwhile hunger dey kill Nigerians.’’

Eedris, went further to call out the general oversea of the Reedemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for not speking at this moment of hunger in the nation, unlike his outburst during the Jonathan administration

‘’Where our daddy Pastor Adeboye, during Goodluck Jonathan your voice was so loud,

You even vow to stage 1 million match,

hunger and hardship under Tinubu govt you say Nigeria get spiritual problem

Baba we need your 1 million disciples to protest against Tinubu govt just the way you protest against Jonathan

Daddy abi leg don dey pain your disciples,

This na very big hypocrisy,

Its time for you to speak the truth to power because hunger wants to kill Nigerians.‘’

Tinubu’s government is currently blaming the past administration of Buhari, Buhari blamed Jonathan, who is lying, things keep getting worse daily, claiming Tinubu was the Buhari party leader, he knew he was not capable and still brought him to power now solve the problem referring to Tinubu

‘’Tinubu govt blam Buhari, Buhari govt blame Jonathan

Hunger dey people they die

This one don pass Jagajaga

Emilokan oti di ebi lokan’’

‘’Tinubu was APC party leader bring Buhari regime,

Why did’nt you help Buhari solve the problem,

Debt under Buhari 77trillion, no proof of any transformation,

Unborn children na them go pay for this evil ‘’

You know Buhari was incompetent, and you still bring am to destroy Nigeria,

Padi padi govt now you are the president

Since Buhari don destroy Nigeria I hope you go fit bring am back’’

‘’Emefiele printed 23trillion within 8 years under Buhari govt ,

6 million dollars for election observers,

They say somebody forged Buhari’s signature, na lie Buhari signed that document

Whey our refineries you na promise to fix,

Abi na dangote refinery we go they depend on’’

‘’How much you na don make from the removal of subsidy

Since you na don dey sell fuel for 600 naira per liter

People they sell their properties to feed their families,

Meanwhile you and your crew they buy more properties

Shoutout to the Labour chairman, you na weldon if the govt say they no fit pay 65k,

Then make them pay senate and reps 65k

Make all of us they enjoy the suffering and smiling

What you give is what you deserve’’