Dare Adekambi

The South West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, will be re-elected for another four years in office on Saturday.

The party said Makinde’s “good work and exemplary leadership qualities” will make his victory a mission accomplished.

A statement by the zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Sanya Atofarati, urged the party faithful and the people of the state to put the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly election behind them and shift attention to returning Makinde for four more years.

“As we approach the March 11 governorship election in Oyo State, it is pertinent to look beyond the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly election and focus on returning Governor Makinde to Agodi Government House for his second term in office.

“The people of Oyo State, as the epicenter of Yoruba politics, are too sophisticated and politically enlightened to be deceived by any primordial sentiments to make a wrong decision.





“Governor Makinde’s administration in the past four years has brought a paradigm shift in governance, welfare, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation to the good people of Oyo State.

“We cannot forget in a hurry Governor Makinde’s mantra of Omituntun 1.0, which translates to massive infrastructural projects across the state, a boost in healthcare, and an astronomical increase of the IGR from paltry monthly N1billion in 2019 to above N3 billion in 2023, achieving sole ownership of LAUTECH.

“Also, Governor Makinde ensured prompt payment of salaries and pensions to workers, payment of backlog of gratuity and pension arrears, completion of over 350 kilometers of tarred roads, reconstruction of community health centres across the state, and improved security with the inauguration of South Western Nigerian Security Network popularly called ‘Amotekun’ are all pointers to Governor Makinde’s mida’s touch in the state in the past four years.

“A vote for him next Saturday will usher in Omituntun 2.0, a metaphor for the continuity of good governance in Oyo State. All hands must be on deck to speak with our votes on Saturday by returning Governor Makinde and all the state House of Assembly members.

“Oyo State is a PDP state and we are optimistic that the good people of the state will return the PDP to power to complete the winning streak,” the statement said.