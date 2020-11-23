Education, infrastructure get largest chunk as Makinde presents 2021 budget proposal of N266.64bn

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Monday, presented a 2021 appropriation bill of N266,644,273,305.04 to the state House of Assembly.

The bill tagged, “Budget of Continued Consolidation” is a N53.16 billion increase over the 2020 budget of N213.7billion.

It has a recurrent expenditure of N136,262,990,009.41k and capital expenditure of N130,381,283,295.63k.

Education has the highest chunk of the budget at 21 percent followed by infrastructure with 17.27 percent.

Another priority sector in the bill is health which got 4.9 percent of the appropriation sum while 3.6 percent is set aside for agriculture.

Details later…

