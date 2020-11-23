Wamakko donates 300KVA transformer to constituency

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has donated a 300KVA electricity transformer to the Dundayen Gumburawa community, Wamakko Local Government of Sokoto State.

The gesture by the former Governor of Sokoto State was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the residents of the benefitting community and other adjoining areas.

The community was thrown into total darkness sequel to the breakdown of their hitherto transformer, for several months.

A statement signed by the special assistant on media and publicity to the Senator, Bashir Rabe Mani, said the donation followed a request from the community to Senator Wamakko, as delivered by their representatives recently.

They were; APC Chairman in Wamakko Local Government, Alhaji Bello Jijji Wamakko, as well as two other Chieftains of the party, Alhaji Sani Dalla-Dalla and Alhaji Bello Kaurar-Kimba, a former Chairman of the local government.

The haulage of the transformer from the residence of Wamakko in Sokoto to the community was supervised by him, assisted by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida and other Chieftains.

Speaking shortly after the transportation of the transformer, Senator Wamakko reiterated his unwavering commitment to further uplift the living standard of the people of the state.

“This, I will continue to do until I die. I will never rest until I solve any problems of the people, as soon as such need arises.

“Why should I rest if my people are suffering from one problem or the other? I will only rest when I do my possible best to make life better for them,” Wamakko added.

At the community, the residents trooped out to show their elation with the arrival of the new transformer, courtesy of Senator Wamakko.

Commenting, Alhaji Bello Jijji Bado, Alhaji Sani Dalla-Dalla, Alhaji Bello Kaurar-Kimba, as well as myriad of other residents, lauded Wamakko for the unparalleled gesture.

They expressed delight that the transformer will again bring back the direly needed electricity that had eluded the residents for so long.

They also promised to use the facility judiciously, as well as guard it jealousy from vandalism.

Engineers and officials of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO), have since commenced the installation of the transformer.

Some of the villages adjoining Dundayen Gumburawa to benefit from the new transformer include; Kanin Turu, Unguwar Lalle and Maganawa, among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Wamakko donates 300KVA transformer to constituency