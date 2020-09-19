EdoDecides2020: PDP Reps caucus condemn siege on governors by security agents

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the siege on its governors by security officers in Benin City, Edo State capital on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The leader of the caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) in a press statement described as unacceptable activities of security agencies whose duty is to ensure the safety of lives and property rather than cause chaos in the State.

Hon Chinda said: “The caucus find the current siege on governors by men of the Nigeria Police force and other security officials as disturbing and unacceptable ahead of the election.

“As a democratic society, Nigerians should be given the right to free movement, association and above all right to vote leaders of their choice to govern the affairs of the state in the interest of the people.

“However security agencies have abandoned their core duties to lay siege on governors who are out to perform their legitimate duties in Edo State.

“The caucus wishes to draw the attention of Mr President to immediately wade into the matter and allow the people of Edo state to vote leaders of their choice.

“We also want to use this medium to draw the attention of the nation and the international community of the security siege on PDP Governors in Benin City.

“The party expressed shock that security agents were detailed to lay siege at the lodge of our Governors to harass and intimidate them, whereas APC Governors, including the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, his Imo state counterpart, Hope Uzodimma as well as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, are left free in the comfort of the residence of the sacked national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole in GRA, Benin City.”

“Our Caucus considers this siege on persons that enjoy immunity as unconstitutional, provocative and completely unacceptable as there cannot be two sets of laws for the citizens of our nation. In as much as the APC governors are given the liberty to stay in Benin City, our governors must not be harassed or stampeded to leave the state”.

“At any rate, we are confident that our governors will not allow themselves to be stampeded.”

To this end, the PDP called on all stakeholders in the Edo Governorship election, particularly the security agencies, to work towards a peaceful, credible, transparent, free and fair election on Saturday.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE