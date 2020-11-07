Edo youths, Obaseki, deputy clean up streets ahead of inauguration
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Saturday morning joined thousands of youths in the state to embark on a statewide cleanup exercise as part of activities lined up for the November 12 inauguration of the governor for a second term in office.
The exercise which was held simultaneously across the 18 local government areas of the state was coordinated by the Ministry of Youth, the Edo State Waste Management Board and the Social Investment Office in the state.
In Benin metropolis, the state capital, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu led other top government officials to participate in the cleanup exercise.
Groups participating in the exercise included the Nigerian Red Cross, the Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (NOCSON), among others.
