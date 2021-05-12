Edo Waste Board set to prosecute defaulters

Worried by the lackadaisical attitude of Benin City residents to the weekly environmental exercise, Edo State Waste Management Board has restated its determination to prosecute defaulters.

The Assistant General Manager, Mrs. Efosa Imade, who led a team of environmental officers across various locations in Benin City last weekend to monitor the level of compliance, issued violation letters to defaulters of environmental laws.

The offences range from improper disposal of refuse, waste burning, overgrown weeds in the premises to littering of premises.

Other offences are accumulation of refuse dumps, blocked drains, discharge of waste water into the gutters, failure to discharge duty of evacuation of waste, insanitary bathroom, accumulation of junks and dilapidated inspection chamber, among others.

Areas visited in Benin City included Boundary Road and all the adjourning streets up to Ihama; Sakponba road and adjourning streets up to Second East circular.

Others are Five Junction through TV Road; adjourning streets up to Isekhere; Lagos street axis, adjourning streets up to Iwehen and Wire road; Sapele road axis, Siluko up to Oliha market and New Benin axis.

Determined to ensure compliance, Imade said the board had long ago started serving notices on facilities owners, landlords, tenants and occupants on the need to maintain cleanliness in their facilities and domains.

She said: “We expect that by now, defaulters should have cleaned up their premises but based on what we see, we noticed that there’s still a lot of nuisance. They did not comply.

“We are going to apply to the sanitation court for summons to be served on these facilities, so that we can invite them to the sanitation court. If they still don’t respond, then, a warrant of arrest will be issued against them to bring them to the court to face the charges.”

