Edo Police rescue 17 kidnapped victims on Lagos-Benin expressway

The Edo State Police Command said it has rescued 17 kidnapped victims who were abducted along Benin/Lagos Expressway on Sunday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, through a press statement on Wednesday in Benin City, said that three of the victims are still with the kidnappers and assured that the police have intensified efforts in its bid to rescue them as well as arresting the suspects.

The statement read, “Edo Police Command, in its efforts to nip in the bud kidnapping and other related violent crimes in the state, on Sunday, 20/11/2022, at about 18:35hrs rescued 17 kidnapped victims (male and female) along Benin-Lagos Expressway between Ugbogui and Ofosu communities in Edo State.

“Meanwhile, during the process of headcount, it was revealed that three other persons were missing.

“The rescued victims were passengers of a mass transit bus who were travelling from Delta State to Lagos State but were attacked and kidnapped by six herdsmen who emerged from the bush with AK 47 riffles and pump-action guns shooting sporadically at vehicles and finally abducted 20 persons into the bush.

“Immediately, the operatives of Safer High Way Edo South alongside other teams of police officers covering the long stretch of the expressway, moved to the direction of the gunshot, engaged the kidnappers and rescued 17 persons while three others were taken away into the bush.

“Meanwhile, a serious manhunt operation through bush combing strategies is currently ongoing for possible rescue of the victims unhurt and for the arrest of the kidnappers.”