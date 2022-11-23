Court remands Prophet over member’s son’s death in Ondo

A 45-year-old prophet, Samuel Alade-Emin, has been remanded by a Chief Magistrates Court in Akure, over the killing of one of his members’ son, Olasupo Abiona, who was found in his custody after missing for seven days.

The deceased whose mother was the son of Iya Ijo was said to have died in an undisclosed hospital after being rushed to the clinic after discovering drinking a poisonous substance given to him by the prophet

The defendant who was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, on two counts bothering on deprivation of liberty and murder was said to have commited the offence between August 22 and 27, 2022 at Alagbado village via Ore.

Police prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin told the court that the prophet unlawfully detained the deceased, who happened to be the son of one of the elders in the church, one Olasupo Abiona, in his custody against his wish, and deprived him of his liberty.

Adetimehin also alleged that the defendant in the process administered a substance suspected to be poison to the deceased which made him vomit blood that led to his death.

He said the offences contravene sections 365 and 316(5) of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006

The prosecutor, in a seven-paragraph remand application, urged the court to keep the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP).

The prophet whose plea was not taken, when addressing the court, said he is innocent of the allegations levelled against him and said the deceased was under treatment in his church before he got missing.

He added that he was part of the search team looking for the deceased when he was declared missing for almost six days before the deceased walked into the church premises.

“Immediately he entered the church, I told my wife to call his mother that his lost son has been found. His mother came, she saw her son and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. It was quite unfortunate that he died in the hospital after ten days of treatment,” he said.

Lawyer to the defendant, A. Motunrayo prayed the court to grant him client bail in the most liberal terms, emphasising on his innocence.

Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunus however, ordered the remand of the defendant pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions and adjourned the case till February 9, 2023.

