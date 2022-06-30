Edo Police confirm two dead in renewed cult clash

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed that two men were killed in separate gun attacks in Benin, the state capital on Wednesday. This is coming a few months after the spate of cult-related killings in the metropolis.

Sources, however, put the figure of casualties at eight, even as the ancient city sits on the edge with fear of possible reprisal attacks and another round of bloodletting which characterises such cult war in the city.

Signs that the killings are already being felt emanated on Thursday when shopowners closed earlier than usual and residents thronged the bus stations to catch early evening buses to their homes to avoid being caught up in the envisaged crossfire.

The source, who craved anonymity, said: “We heard cultists were killing each other. Six people are said to have died and that is why we are closing early to avoid being caught in any crossfire.”

Another source told journalists that: “The shooting started at Oliha Market area when a Public Work Volunteer (PUWOV) was shot and as they used to do, others started killing in different parts of the city. We heard about eight people have died so far and that is why we are closing early today.”

But the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said that only two people were killed on Wednesday and they were not cult-related.

“I do not know about eight people getting killed and it is not good for members of the public. What I know is that on Wednesday one man at Ugbowo axis was attacked and killed and I promptly asked the control room to do something about it. And the DPO in that area swiftly moved to the crime scene to evacuate the body.





“Also in the afternoon of the same day, we got information that a Public Work Volunteer (PUWOV) official while discharging his duties was killed by some suspects who came in a vehicle and opened fire on him.

“These are the two killings I am aware of. I am not aware of the killing of eight people,” Nwabuzor added.