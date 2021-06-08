Edo PDP factional chairman calls for unity, backs Obaseki

The factional Chairman of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Harrison Omagbon, has said that his main task is to unite the party which is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis.

Omagbon became a factional chairman penultimate week, when the substantive chairman, Tony Aziegbemi was suspended over alleged misconduct, which has polarised the party. Aizegbemi, however, rejected his suspension.

In a press statement issued at the end of the Omagbon’s faction’s State Working Committee meeting on Tuesday, and endorsed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, the chairman harped on cooperation among members of the party while advocating for total commitment, loyalty and oneness.

He said: “My task as acting chairman is to unite our party. There must be cooperation and collaboration among all members. We also need total commitment, loyalty and oneness in the party.”

Omagbon briefed the meeting of the state of affairs of the party and the attendees were reassured that the decisions and actions taken so far were in the best interest of the party.

The Expanded Working Committee meeting commended Governor Godwin Obaseki on the template for appointments he unveiled over the weekend and moved a vote of confidence on the governor for his exemplary leadership and commitment to building, not just a strong and united party, but a state that would be the envy of all.

