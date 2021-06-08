Edo PDP factional chairman calls for unity, backs Obaseki

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele, Benin
Edo PDP factional chairman, Obaseki snubs PDP, Appeal court faults Edo, edo Obaseki restates commitment, N60bn printed money controversy

The factional Chairman of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Harrison Omagbon, has said that his main task is to unite the party which is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis.

Omagbon became a factional chairman penultimate week, when the substantive chairman, Tony Aziegbemi was suspended over alleged misconduct, which has polarised the party. Aizegbemi, however, rejected his suspension.

In a press statement issued at the end of the Omagbon’s faction’s State Working Committee meeting on Tuesday, and endorsed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, the chairman harped on cooperation among members of the party while advocating for total commitment, loyalty and oneness.

He said: “My task as acting chairman is to unite our party. There must be cooperation and collaboration among all members. We also need total commitment, loyalty and oneness in the party.”

Omagbon briefed the meeting of the state of affairs of the party and the attendees were reassured that the decisions and actions taken so far were in the best interest of the party.

The Expanded Working Committee meeting commended Governor Godwin Obaseki on the template for appointments he unveiled over the weekend and moved a vote of confidence on the governor for his exemplary leadership and commitment to building, not just a strong and united party, but a state that would be the envy of all.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tired of staying in Nigeria? Let us help you relocate with ease. Click here to send a WhatsApp message now.

You might also like
Latest News

13-man drugs control committee inaugurated in Katsina

Latest News

Rights group condemns Igangan killings

Latest News

Equities investors earn N120bn as market adds 0.5 per cent

Latest News

Niger govt flags off 2021 fertilizer sales at N8,000 per bag

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More