Ahead of the inauguration of the constitutional review committee, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, called on Nigerians from various ethnic and religious backgrounds to actively participate in the review of the 1999 Constitution. The Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, is expected to inaugurate the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review.

Hon. Kalu urged Nigerians to ensure that their views are heard and their interests protected under the law during the constitutional review process. He emphasized the need to prioritize national unity over primordial sentiments among major tribes, urging participants to adopt a pan-Nigerian approach in their deliberations.

During a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Arewa Consultative Progressive Forum (ACPF), Hon. Kalu emphasized the commitment of the parliament to fortifying democratic tenets based on the principles of equality, justice, and fairness for all, regardless of region, tribe, or religion.

He stated, “Let your actions and decisions be guided by the national interest. Think Nigeria first! This is not just a call to patriotism, but a call to duty, a call to the service of our nation.”

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari present at House of Reps to witness laying of Constitutional review report

Hon. Kalu also encouraged the Arewa Consultative Progressive Forum to support the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), an initiative advocating for non-kinetic measures to restore peace in the South-East region. He expressed willingness to be part of the Forum and pledged support, emphasizing the need to work together for the peace, prosperity, and progress of Nigeria.

In response, the national chairman of the Arewa Consultative Progressive Forum, Alhaji Jibrin Balarabe Madobi, commended Hon. Kalu for his exceptional and exemplary leadership styles that have endeared him to Nigerians across all walks of life. Madobi encouraged Kalu to continue his good work and appealed for support from his office to enhance the Forum’s activities.