The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has commiserated with the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, over the explosion that rocked some parts of the state capital, the Bodija area of the town, on Tuesday night.

The group that described the incident as sad and unfortunate said the incident, in which two people lost their lives and 77 were injured, was a monumental tragedy.

In a condolence message signed by the National Organising Secretary of the group, Kole Omololu, he lamented over the loss of lives and destruction of properties caused by the explosion.

Afenifere stated that “the news of the explosion that rocked the ancient city of Ibadan, the state capital of Oyo State, on Monday came to us with shock and sadness. Lives and limbs were lost, properties were destroyed, and the day-to-day activities of the people were disrupted.

“The number of injured persons initially put at 77, has continued to climb while two lives were declared lost so far

“We commiserate with our governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, his government, and the good people of Ibadan in particular and Oyo State in general.

“Our hearts go out also to the families of the injured and to those who have lost property, loved ones, and their means of livelihood.

“As we pray for the sweet repose of the soul of the dead, we also beseech our creator to heal the wounded and restore them to good health in no time.

“The activities of illegal miners, which our governor said were responsible for the explosion, must now be checked, not only in Ibadan or Oyo State but also all over the country.

“Nigeria and Nigerians have suffered enough misery at the hands of illegal miners. Mining activities should be organised under law, and the proceeds therefrom should enrich the country and Nigerians in general rather than end up in private pockets.

“Illegal mining activities have reportedly been responsible for much of the insecurity in some parts of the country. We must be careful to see to it that we do not allow such to be exported into our own space.

“We therefore call on our government to expose and bring all illegal miners to book. Governor Makinde has assured that those responsible for this disaster will be brought to justice.

“We support every step he takes to ensure that this is done. for only then will justice be served, both to the victims and the culprits. And only then can we also prevent a recurrence of the horrendous event that has led to losses valued at billions of Naira.

“It is reassuring that Governor Makinde is doing his utmost to assist the victims; we, however, call for federal government assistance because of the magnitude of the disaster. The burden must not be left to the state government alone to carry.”

