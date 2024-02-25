The lawmaker representing the Ilaje/Ese Odo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Donald Ojogo, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his neutrality in the just-concluded gubernatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state.

Ojogo, in a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Oladeji Ebisemiju, praised the President’s stance in the election, describing it as commendable. He stated that this development is beneficial for internal democracy, demonstrating courage and an uncommon candor.

According to Ojogo, “Throughout the build-up to the primary, not many could successfully link an aspirant to Mr. President’s interest and preference.

“This presidential neutrality has indeed set the pace for deepened internal democracy in our great party, the APC, serving as a precursory model for others.

“It’s a significant incentive for maximizing available opportunities for the best in the interest of all.”

He continued, “With the outcome devoid of intervening influences, Mr. President has not only positioned the APC for a sweeping victory in Edo state at the general election proper but has also succeeded in initiating the rebirth of democracy that inspires a new Nigeria where ultimate choices are always products of the majority‘s wish.

“So inspiring has Edo become that men of goodwill and lovers of Ondo State would incurably seek a replication of the same level-playing ground at the forthcoming APC governorship primary in Ondo state.

“The emergence of the most popular aspirant under such enviable circumstances is a sure path to victory for our great party in November 2024.

“Undoubtedly, whether ‘Edo is not Ondo or Ondo is not Edo,’ there are great lessons to be drawn from the non-alignment demonstrated by the Presidency as we inch towards the Gubernatorial Primary.

“Put simply, Mr. President’s neutral disposition in Edo, if replicated in Ondo, will reduce intra-APC strife and place the party on the path of a seamless stroll to victory.”