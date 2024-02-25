Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of Sifax Group, has suspended port operations at its terminal following a fire outbreak over the weekend.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed by the Group Head of Corporate Communications at Sifax Group, Olumuyiwa Akande.

The company stated that it is currently collaborating with all relevant agencies, particularly the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island Command, to restore normal port operations by Monday, February 26, 2024.

According to Sifax Group, “We wish to inform all stakeholders of Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, about a fire incident at our facility located at the Tin Can Island Port, Apapa, Lagos, on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The inferno, which occurred at our IT office, impacted key IT equipment. However, we are pleased to report that this unfortunate incident has not resulted in any data loss due to the excellent backup plan the company has implemented to safeguard its data.

“While minimal disruption to our services is anticipated, we are actively working with all relevant agencies, especially the Nigerian Customs Service, Tin Can Island Command, to restore normal port operations by Monday, February 26, 2024.

We take this opportunity to assure all stakeholders, including clearing agents, consignees, and other port users, that we have activated our approved business continuity plan to ensure our operations continue running while we diligently strive to meet the scheduled date for resuming normal port operations.

“We express our gratitude to all stakeholders who have conveyed their concerns and solidarity over the incident. We deeply appreciate it. Special thanks also go to the Customs Area Controller, Tin Can Island Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, Mr. Dera Nnadi, and his team for their prompt response following the incident.”