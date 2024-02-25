A gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recently concluded Edo state primaries, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Senator Monday Okpebholo (Akpakomiza) on his emergence as the party’s candidate for the September 2024 polls.

In his congratulatory message, Dr. Agbomhere expressed that Senator Monday Okpebholo’s nomination is a testament to the determination of Edo people to produce a credible and marketable candidate trusted by the people of the state to deliver good governance.

Dr. Agbomhere, the immediate past South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the APC, noted that as a co-contestant, Okpebholo possesses a significant amount of humility that warms the heart and the sincerity of purpose needed to convince anyone that he has the welfare of the people of the State at heart and will spare no effort to ensure a better life for them.

He emphasized that Okpebolo’s nomination is a victory for all Edo people who have longed for a credible and just leader capable of advancing the developmental agenda of the APC family to secure a better life for Edo people.

“Congratulations to All Members and Leaders of the All Progressives Congress on the emergence of our own, Senator Monday Okpebholo as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Edo State.

“The emergence of SMO, also known as Akpakomiza, is a testament to the resolve of Edo APC family to enthrone internal party democracy, which has now produced a credible, capable, and marketable candidate that can be trusted to ensure that Edo people are lifted out of the present penury that they find themselves in, occasioned by the purposeless and visionless PDP administration in the state,” the congratulatory message read in part.

Agbomhere also commended the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for standing firm for free and fair primaries in Edo state. He added that the transparent process adopted for the primaries ensured the selection of a purpose-driven and well-respected candidate with integrity.

The APC leader urged all party faithful in the state, other aspirants, women, youths, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and all Edo people, including former governor Comrade Senator Adams Oshiomhole, leaders, and statesmen across the country, to join hands with Senator Okpebholo to ensure the party’s success in the Gubernatorial elections come September 2024.

Agbomhere stated that since the primaries are now over, it is time for respected leaders in the party, such as Comrade Oshiomhole; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Momoh; Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; General Cecil Esekhaigbe; Rt. Hon. Pius Odubu; Hon. Dekeri Anamero; Edo state chairman of the APC, Caliphat Jarret Tenebe; and Secretary of Edo APC, Chief Lawrence Okah, to again show their love and commitment to the party by working assiduously for the election of Senator Okpebholo as the next governor of Edo state.