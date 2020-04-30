Edo APC crisis is not about politics of godfather, but.… —Ize-Iyamu

A former Secretary to Edo State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in the state, speaks on the ongoing intrigues in the party and some factors that may determine the next governor in the state. HENDRIX OLIOMOGBE brings the excerpts of the interview with the former APC South-South zonal vice-chairman.

WHY are you in the race?

The truth is that I contested for governorship before on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a lot of people supported me across the 18 local government areas. I came back to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with an open mind. My intentions, which I stated openly, was to see how I could add value to the party but unfortunately the chief executive (Governor Godwin Obaseki) was busy fighting the party leadership. All attempts to even meet with him for a dialogue proved futile. So, many party members spoke with me on the need to re-contest. You’ll be amazed to know that a lot of the posters and billboards you see outside were done by friends and some people I don’t even know, who just got my pictures from the internet. That is the level of support I have been getting across the state. Though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not officially said that campaigns should start, a lot of political interest groups are springing up. I have indicated interest in what is happening and I will contest. My appeal is that we should conduct ourselves in a civilised manner, devoid of rancour and bitterness. It is a privilege for one to serve his own state. It is nothing for one to be desperate about. I don’t have any ulterior motives and I am not desperate to serve. For me, I will love to serve. I will be honoured if I am given the opportunity to serve. I will not kill anybody; I will not fight anybody because I want to serve. I will rather try to sell myself and dialogue with them. The process is on, but we must abide by the party’s rules and regulations. As at today, the party has not come out with the rules and guidelines for the Edo governorship too. I think when they do so, we will be more definite about our ambition and where it is going.

Edo has been known to be very peaceful but are you not disturbed by the pockets of political violence lately?

It is disturbing, but the good thing is that we know where it is coming from. It is worrisome when you don’t know who is fighting, but when you know where the problem is, then the solution can be arrived at. We know where it is coming from. We know those who are not condemning the violence. We know those who are using these miscreants. We will continue to appeal to them that it is not the way to go as it will not serve any purpose because everything they are doing must have an objective. If the objective is to secure a second term, then violence and coercion will not work.

Politicians are very resilient people. They are not people that can be coerced into doing what they don’t want to do. Anybody who knows how to play politics will tell you that you must dialogue, engage and plead with them, but I have never seen where coercion can make people to support you. Even it is a few people but the overwhelming majority will be too independent-minded to be subjected to those kind of strategies. So, I think that the violence we have witnessed is unnecessary, misplaced and ridiculous because when you did not achieve your objective, it will be ridiculous to continue with it. So far, I do not see any gain that the violence has achieved. They decided to do violence in Edo North but, a very peaceful protest still held. Those who must have planned the burning and fighting will be asking themselves what they achieved. In Edo Central, there was a peaceful rally with members drawn from the five local government areas. It was very peaceful. Those who were paid to disrupt the rally by throwing bombs in Benin will be ashamed of themselves. It is clear that it was money wasted in trying to organise these violence activities. Because the objective is not working, I see it fizzling out. Everybody should go back to the traditional method of reaching out by trying to sell themselves peacefully to the leaders.

Some people are saying that the crisis in the party will totally disappear once the APC primaries are conducted. What is you view?

When you sit down; the recurring issues are second term. You realise that all these issues about sharing money, godfatherism are just diversion. The real issue is the struggle for a second term. If it is about that, it simply means that by the time the nomination is done, the issue of a second term or no second term will be closed. If those who want a second term get it, then of course, they will no longer be making noise. If they don’t get it, the best they can do is a re-alignment or move to another party. For me, the crisis will stop the very moment the party has a candidate. At that stage, they will realise that throwing bombs at our people or shooting them will not work.

But what the governor’s camp is saying that during former Governor Lucky Igbinedion and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s time, they were given right of first refusal. Why denying Governor Godwin Obaseki the privilege?

I am sure it is because he (Obaseki) wasn’t there then; that is why he doesn’t know how they got what they got. They should have come to some of us who have been around to let him know how it is done. When Igbinedion wanted a second term, we went round the leader to beg them; to appeal to them. It was not automatic. It was not a question of saying ‘it was not negotiable.’ Igbinedion went round the state, humbled himself and appealed to them. He spoke with them. They said they would not support him. It took constant visitations before they changed their minds. Ditto for Oshiomhole. I know how many people we had to talk to. I was the director general of his campaign organisation. He moved round.

So, those who are giving the impression that it is automatic are either new to this game or never really knew what played out. All they just saw was that these people got a second term, but they did not know what effort they put in. They should go to Lagos and find out from Akinwumi Ambode (former governor) why he didn’t get a second term. Everybody who thinks that it is automatic that every governor must get a second term is wrong. Yes, you have a right to contest but it does not translate to the fact that you must get it. In any event, if you don’t get it now, nothing stops you from coming back in eight or 12 years’ time. If you have done four years, you should know that there is still another four years for you. Dr Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti went and came back; Musa Rabiu Kwankwanso in Kano too. What I know is that there should be no desperation. If you don’t get it this time, you can try again. If his dream is that he must have eight years, it is possible even though, it might not necessarily be back-to-back. You can do four years now, go and come back later.

In all these, one must humble himself. I remember when Kwankwanso came back; he confessed that he had learnt a lot. He said that in his first term, he alienated the people, but intended to be closer in the second term. Fayemi came back and had to reconnect to the people. So, the recurring strategy is that you must link up with the people. In this game of number, the ones who issue the visa are the political leaders. You can’t wish them away. They are not your subordinates; they are not your appointees. Many of them have been there before you came into politics. Many of them have held elective offices in the past and so are not people you can just throw away. You have to dialogue with them and if you get their consent, they will allow you to get votes from their place.

The Court of Appeal may have vacated the suspension order by the Abuja High Court on the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, but the substantive suit is still on. How does this play out?

A ward executive cannot suspend the national chairman of a party. Even the state cannot do it. A national chairman is not elected by a state. So, if you are not the one who elected him, do you have the power to remove him? To get a national chairman out of office, you need the national executive and the national convention of the party. They were the ones who elected him; the 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). You can imagine the number of wards we have in Nigeria. In Edo State, we have 192 wards. Can you imagine just one of them saying that they have removed the national chairman; just one ward out of thousands of wards in the country, removing the national chairman that the entire country elected! This is a party that has produced the president of the country; a party that has the president of the Senate. The overwhelming majority of the people in that ward are with the national chairman and so, it is just absurd to think that the ward chairman can remove the national chairman of a party.

The funny thing is that during this period when they said that Oshiomhole had been suspended, he presided over a series of meetings, including a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. At that meeting, the governor of Edo State was present. (Anselm) Ojezua himself, we learnt, could not even enter that meeting. Why would the governor subject himself to a meeting presided over by somebody he claimed to have suspended? That will tell you that their contention is irritating and has no legal basis. It is a comedy in a very offensive sense, if they say that the national chairman, whose shoulder they climbed to their various offices, has been suspended.

You seem to have a lot of goodwill. There were so many people in the APC who left for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and vowed never to come back. They came back with you to the APC last December. What is your secret as a politician?

It is not a secret. You see when people believe in you; when they trust you; when whatever you are doing, you bringing it up for discussion and there is a consensus in decision-making. Nobody is a slave; nobody is subservient to anybody. Politicians are very independent and like respect. If you respect them and tell them what you are doing and they buy into it, of course, they will support you. For me, every political decision, I have to make, I always consult widely. I discuss with friends, associates and it is always based on their advice that I proceed. Anybody that wants to succeed in politics must learn to interface and relate well. You can’t despise the political class and believe that you will prosper in politics. You can be given a position by mistake, but the moment they identify your true character, they will deny you the continuation of that mandate. The goodwill is simply because I respect those I come in contact with. I value and treasure relationship. I maintain an open door. I respect people and they also respect me. That is the secret.

What is your message to Edo people?

We love our people dearly and that is why we remain in the business of politics, despite the blackmail, harassment and provocation. Our people deserve respect and good governance and development. Our people do not deserve a governor that looks down on them; a governor that does nor patronise them; a governor that disparages them at every opportunity. I believe that, this year, Edo people will have the opportunity to reflect and determine who carries them to the next level. It is a decision that they will have to make, whether they will continue with the present arbitrariness, repression, curtailment of freedom, vindictiveness and destruction of houses or a government that will bring political freedom, encourage empowerment of our people and accessible to the poor and the rich. We want a government that will have the fear of God. It is a choice they will have to make. They must make a wise choice. But for some of us, we believe that God’s time is now and Edo must move forward.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Islamic Teacher Who Keeps Over 500 Almajiri Girls And Boys Together Inside Mud House Arrested

An Islamic teacher who allegedly keeps over 500 boys and girls as almajiri in Zaria, Kaduna State, has been arrested and is currently being interrogated by the police. This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Human Development and Social Services, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday… Read full story

COVID-19: First Set Of Nigerians Abroad To Be Evacuated On Monday ― Foreign Affairs Minister

After several weeks of disappointment, the first set of Nigerians abroad anxious to return to the country would be evacuated by next Monday. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made the disclosure on Tuesday at the weekly PTF briefing on COVID-19… Read full story

IG Orders Deployment Of Four CPs To Adamawa, Imo, Plateau, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of four Commissioners of Police (CPs) to states and police formation. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19: Sokoto Records Three Deaths As Cases Hit 19

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has announced that three persons have died in the state as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19). The governor also disclosed that nine persons who had contact with the second confirmed COVID-19 patient in the state have also tested positive… Read full story

Constitution Review: How Far With NASS Ad Hoc Committee?

The ninth National Assembly has elected to undertake a review of the 1999 Constitution (as ammended) with a view to aligning its various provisions to contemporary political and economical concerns observed by Nigerians from all walks of life. As at the last count, there were over 40 bills seeking alteration of various sections of the constitution… Read full story

EDITORIAL: When Will The Chibok Girls Return?

ON April 14, the country marked the sixth anniversary of the abduction of 276 female students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram terrorists. Since the terrorists invaded the school hostel and abducted the girls on April 14, 2014, the nation has been ill at ease; it has been a case… Read full story

Coronavirus: Ford To Lose $5 Billion In Second Quarter

Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Tuesday its second-quarter loss will more than double to $5 billion from $2 billion in the first quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but said despite the ongoing crisis it has enough money to last for the remainder of 2020, Reuters reports… Read full story

Israel Pledges To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation With Nigeria

The Embassy of Israel in Nigeria has pledged to strengthen the bilateral cooperation shared between Israel and Nigeria. The Deputy Head of Israeli Mission to Nigeria, Mr Yotam Kreiman, said this in a statement to commemorate the 72nd Independence Anniversary celebration of Israel… Read full story

COVID-19 Pandemic: CUPP Hails Buhari Over Total Lockdown Of Kano

Nigerian opposition parties under the umbrella of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the total lockdown of Kano State over the ravaging deadly coronavirus pandemic in the state as earlier demanded by the coalition… Read full story

COVID-19: IMF Approves $3.4bn Emergency Support For Nigeria

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, approved $3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance for Nigeria under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to enable the country meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: IMF Approves $3.4bn Emergency Support For Nigeria

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, approved $3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance for Nigeria under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to enable the country meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story